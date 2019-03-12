Sheriff seeks community support

As Sheriff of Van Wert County, I would like to discuss an issue very close to each of us — crime prevention. My Office is committed to making neighborhoods safer places to live. By doing so, we will improve the quality of life for individuals and families … both young and old.

Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach

It is imperative that we seek progress to reduce the negative influences that crime has on our children and to help safeguard the elderly.

In the past year, this office has worked extremely hard to make significant improvements in our county. Through community-based programs and an emphasis on professionalism, we hope to reduce the number of thefts and property crimes, incidents of domestic violence, drug offenses, and other disturbances. An example of our plans and objectives include:

Provide deputies with the resources necessary to improve preparedness and response capabilities.

Continue our initiatives in specialized technical training and the latest crime-prevention measures.

Protect our senior citizens from acts of violence, neglect, and fraud.

Increased drug awareness through educational programs and services that will give individuals information to help others have a fighting chance to lead more productive lives.

We hope to see fewer incidents of spousal and child abuse by further developing opportunities for law enforcement to work more closely with shelters and local organizations to provide counseling and support.

Maintain our goal to improve our correctional facility, incorporating the latest security measures for the purpose of removing more criminals from the streets.

I personally want to thank all of you for supporting the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and for the support of these initiatives – those in place now as well as those in keeping with our objectives.

In addition, I would like to share another unique initiative with you, the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association’s Associate Membership Program, supported by citizens committed to making our communities a safer place to live. This important program enables citizens to make a real difference toward the aforementioned objectives. The Associate Membership program is based on the premise that citizens and law enforcement officers can collaborate to have a direct impact in our communities. Through membership, citizens can help in a very practical way.

I invite all individuals to support our efforts by becoming a member. Through your participation in this program, we can continue to provide the resources necessary to make a difference. Anyone interested in knowing more about this very important program may call: 800.589.2772, or write to: 1103 Schrock Road, Suite 401, Columbus, OH 43229. We will be glad to mail additional information to interested parties.

I strongly urge the residents of Van Wert County to consider participating in this honorable program — not only for its monetary support of law enforcement, but also for the moral support that unites us in building a safer community.

–Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach