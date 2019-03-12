Random Thoughts: strictly basketball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Elida and tournament games, a great atmosphere, the Van Wert Cougars, no free throws in a game and projected state champions.

Elida

A big shout out goes to Dave Evans and all of the fine people at Elida who help run basketball tournaments.

The Field House hosts a lot of games at tournament time and Evans and Company do a great job hosting the teams, fans and media. It’s like a well oiled machine.

Great atmosphere

The atmosphere at Friday night’s Crestview-Kalida game at Elida was simply sensational. A packed house and a double overtime finish certainly helped the cause.

The same can be said about Saturday’s Division II district championship game between Van Wert and Shawnee. There weren’t many open seats and fans on both sides were loud and proud.

Hats off

I admired the way Van Wert played against Shawnee. The Cougars played hard and traded punches with the No. 1 seed the entire night. A tip of the hat goes to head coach Mark Bagley and his staff for a great game plan.

The end result wasn’t what the team wanted, but the kids and coaches have nothing to be ashamed of.

No free throws

36 minutes of basketball between Van Wert and Defiance on Wednesday, and no free throws. Zero.

I’ve never heard of anything like that.

Ottoville-Minster Part II?

Could we see Ottoville and Minster square off in the Division IV girls’ championship game for a second straight year?

I’m going to say yes, it’s going to happen. Minster plays Shadyside at 1 p.m. on Friday, followed by Ottoville and Shadyside. The winners will meet for the state championship at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Projected state champs

Here are my predictions for girls’ basketball state champions.

Division I: Pickerington Central

Division II: Dayton Carroll

Division III: Columbus Africentric

Division IV: Minster

If I had to pick an upset, I’d say Toledo Rogers in Division II, but I really think Carroll wins the title.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.