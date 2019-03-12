Patricia Lu (Urschel) Wilhelm

Patricia Lu (Urschel) Wilhelm, 93, of Van Wert, died 9:57 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

Patricia Lu (Urschel) Wilhelm

She was born February 26, 1926, in Wabash, Indiana, the daughter of Lucile (Roby) and Joe Urschel, who both preceded her in death, and was raised in North Manchester, Indiana. Pat graduated from North Manchester High School in 1944 and later married Robert L. Wilhelm on June 8, 1947. He also preceded her in death on April 19, 1991.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, Twig IV, Van Wert Garden Club, Wassenberg Art Center, the former Van Wert Woman’s Club, was a longtime member of the Women’s Republican Club, and was a member of many different bridge clubs. Pat was a former board member of the Van Wert YMCA, a life member of Order of the Eastern Star, and an avid golfer and member of Willow Bend Country Club.

Pat is survived by her three children, Kathy (Charles) Steele of Van Wert, Patricia (Burt) Mattice of Duncan, South Carolina, and John (Mary Jo) Wilhelm of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Trittschuh, Suzanne (Jeff) Kallas, Jonathan (Rachel) Steele, Sara (Joel) Hinton, Stephanie (Stephen) Leap, Matthew (Toshia) Wilhelm, and Betsy (Jake) Hamman; 12 great-grandchildren, Madison, Robbie, Katie, Megan, Rowan, Julian, Emmeline, Grady, Ellason, Ellie, Kyah, and Rhett; and her first great-great-grandchild, due in July.

She was a devoted mother, “G Pat”, and “Pat Pat” to her family. Pat is also survived by a special friend and caregiver, Brook Ainsworth.

A sister and brother-in-law, Jody (Don) Frantz, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with burial to immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Twig organization.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

“On behalf of our family, we wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Community Health Professionals Van Wert Inpatient Hospice. The closing of this facility will be a major loss to our community”.