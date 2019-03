On the Air: radio station WKSD 99.7FM

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for WKSD 99.7FM.

Tuesday, March 12

Division IV regional semifinals at BGSU: Crestview vs. Hicksville 7:05 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. tipoff

Friday, March 15

Division IV Girls State Semifinals: Cornerstone Christian vs. Minster – 12:40 p.m. pregame, 1 p.m. tipoff (OHSAA Radio Network)

Division IV Girls State Semifinals: Ottoville vs. Shadyside – 2:40 p.m. pregame, 3 p.m. tipoff (OHSAA Radio Network)

Division IV regional semifinals: TBA

Saturday, March 16

Division IV Girls State Finals: Teams TBD – 4:55 p.m. pregame, 5:15 p.m. tipoff (OHSAA Radio Network)

Division I Girls State Finals: Teams TBD – 8:10 p.m. pregame, 8:30 p.m. tipoff (OHSAA Radio Network)