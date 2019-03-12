Ohio 81 culvert work delayed until April 1

VW independent/submitted information

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1, a portion of Ohio 81 between Mendon Road and Thomas Road, west of the village of Elgin, is now expected to close April 1 for approximately 45 days for the replacement of twin culvert structures.

The project also includes additional drainage work on each side of the roadway. Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 709, and Ohio 116, back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina.