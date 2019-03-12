MP Lions plan barbecue chicken dinner

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club is holding a Barbecue Chicken Dinner on Sunday, April 7. The dinner is carryout only and tickets should be purchased in advance for an $8 donation per dinner.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and can be picked up at the Lincolnview Elementary School entrance. Tickets can be purchased from any Middle Point Lion, or by calling Lion Bob Miller at 419.605.6814. The meal includes half a barbecued chicken, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and cookies.

Proceeds help the club provide scholarships for Lincolnview seniors.