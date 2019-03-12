Marjorie Ellen Waldron

Marjorie Ellen Waldron, 81, of Celina, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Joint Township District Hospital in St. Marys after a lengthy illness.

She was born November 3, 1937, the daughter of John and Alma (Swander) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded her in death. On August 29, 1954, she married Robert Eugene Waldron, who died October 22, 2016.

Surviving are four sons, Curt, Todd, Vince, and Vance (Jennifer) Waldron, all of Celina; a daughter, Debra, also of Celina; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Sharon) Bolenbaugh of Van Wert; and two sisters, Carole Doner and Jean (Tom) Metzger, both of Van Wert.

A son, Gregory Waldron, also preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Friday, March 15, at St. Peter’s Church in New Bremen, with Pastor Shawn Meyer officiating.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Friday at the church.

