Donald Norbert Friemoth

Donald Norbert Friemoth, 85, of Van Wert, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home.

He was born November 15, 1933 in Delphos, the son of Frank and Margaret (Rahrig) Friemoth, who both preceded him in death. On April 25, 1959, he married Irene (Koester) Friemoth, who survives.

Donald is also survived by his children, Michael Friemoth and Timothy (Melissa) Friemoth of Van Wert and Linda (Michael) Hawk of Rockford; five grandchildren, Shae Friemoth, Skyler Friemoth, Haley Hawk, Nicholas Hawk, and Zachary Hawk.

Donald was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Debra and Diane; four brothers, Eugene, Melvin, Elmer, and Louis; and two sisters, Rita Kesler and Lucille Allen.

Donald was a 1951 graduate of Van Wert High School and served in the military from November 1954 to November 1956. He was a licensed professional land surveyor for the state of Ohio since 1963, and had worked for the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office, Defiance City Engineer’s Office, and Paulding County Engineer’s Office. He was a self-employed surveyor since 1991.

He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, American Legion Post 178, Van Wert Bowling Association (Hall of Fame member), St. Mary of the Assumption Church, and Knights of Columbus Council 6034, all in Van Wert, and Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio Inc.

Donald will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, great dad and grandpa, and he possessed unending patience.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka and Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of VFW Post 5803 and Legion Post 178.

Visitation is from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, and (9 to 10 a.m.) Friday, all at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. There will also be a Rosary Service Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, St. Vincent dePaul Society, and the American Legion.