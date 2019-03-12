Crestview selling regional finals tickets

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview athletic department has announced dates and times for pre-sale tickets for Friday’s Division IV regional championship game against Maumee Valley Country Day at Bowling Green State University.

Wednesday, March 13 (Enter Door No. 3 – Knight Door)

A) Tickets sold from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. to immediate family of high school players, cheerleaders, managers, statisticians, coaching staff, and cheer coaching staff. Immediate family is identified on this day as those persons living in that household or dependents (i.e. college students) and grandparents.

B) Tickets sold from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. to Crestview students (for general admission student section),Knight Pride Members, reserved seat ticket holders and Crestview faculty and staff on a 1 to 1 basis

C) Tickets sold from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. to the general public.

Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15

Tickets sold from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. to the general public in the athletic office.

All patrons who take up a seat will need a ticket. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and all seating is general admission.

Ticket prices are $7 presale for both student and adult and $8 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased by phone, paying with a credit card, by calling 419.372.0000 or 1.877.247.8842 and tickets will be emailed directly to you.