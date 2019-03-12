Carolyn Sue Dempsey

Carolyn “Sue” Dempsey, 84, of Van Wert, died at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born December 9, 1934, in Marion County, Indiana, the daughter of James Noel and Nina (Haines) Reece, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, Larry Eber, Brenda (Ron) Fackler, and Mark Harman, all of Van Wert; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kay (Pete) Sweeney of St. Marys.

Two husbands, Wally Harman and then Jack Dempsey; a son, Terry Eber; and a niece, Tina Smith, also preceded her in death.

Private family services will be held with burial in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.