Board of Elections sets end of registration

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced the close of registration for the May 7 Primary/Special Election is 9 p.m. Monday, April 8, with the Board of Elections office, 120 E. Main St., open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the November General Election and not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by the Board of Elections office or one of the following locations and update their registration:

Van Wert License Bureau

Brumback and Delphos Public libraries

Van Wert County Department of Human Services

WIC (Women, Infants, Children) agency

Treasurer’s, Auditor’s, and Title departments in the Van Wert County Courthouse

For more information on voter registration, contact the Board office at 419.238.4192.