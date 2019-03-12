Balanced Knights down Hicksville 58-42

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

BOWLING GREEN — Four Knights finished in double figures to help Crestview defeat Hicksville 58-42 in the Division IV regional semifinals at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center on Tuesday.

Derick Dealey led the way with 15 points, followed Javin Etzler, who finished 13. Wade Sheets and Drew Kline scored 11 and 10 respectively, while Kalen Etzler finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.

Drew Kline drives to the basket for two of his 10 points against Hicksville. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“That’s what seniors are supposed to do in this environment,” Crestview head coach Jeremy best said of Dealey, Javin Etzler, Sheets and Kline.

After leading 26-22 at halftime, the Knights stepped on the gas in the third quarter. Kalen Etzler and Sheets hit quick baskets, then after Hicksville’s Landon Turnbull scored, a layup by Kline and a trey by Dealey off an Aces turnover pushed Crestview’s advantage to 35-24.

The lead eventually ballooned to 43-27 with less than two minutes left in the period, but Hicksville (23-3) rattled off eight straight points, including triples by Michael Myers and Parker Thiel to close the gap to 44-35. However, a layup by Kline at the buzzer gave Crestview a 46-35 lead entering the final quarter. Thiel went on to finish with a team high 13 points.

Back to back offensive rebounds and baskets by Javin Etzler extended the lead to 50-36 early in the fourth. Those would be the only buckets by Crestview in the quarter, but the Knights converted 8 of 10 foul shots in the quarter and 11 of 15 for the game.

“At this juncture you’d better execute down the stretch and make your free throws,” Best said. “Our kids are playing their tails off for us and our community and I’m very proud of them.”

It appeared the game might be a track meet early on, as Crestview led 17-16 after the first quarter. Kalen Etzler and Sheets combined for nine points, while Javin Etzler and Dealey each drained a trey. Travian Tunis and Dylan Early each scored five for Hicksville, and the Aces led on three different occasions in the opening period.

“They’re well coached, they’re successful in their other sports, they compete and they’ve had success,” Best said of the Aces.

The game was tied 20-20 early in the second quarter, but Crestview scored three times within a minute to pull ahead 26-20. Kline scored once and Sheets added two baskets, the second at the 4:08 mark. It would be the final time the Knights scored in the period. Hicksville added a pair of free throws by Parker Thiel with 3:52 left, but the Aces remained scoreless the rest of the quarter.

The win was the 23rd straight for Crestview, and it put the Knights (25-1) in Friday night’s 7 p.m. regional championship game against Maumee Valley Country Day. The Hawks (19-6) defeated Columbus Grove 58-48 in the early game at BGSU.

“They have fabulous talent, including one of the best players in his class in Zeb Jackson,” Best said. “He’s committed to Michigan and he’s something special.”

“We’re going to have to rebound and bring an edge and a sense of toughness. Hopefully that’s something that might catch them off guard a little bit.”

Friday’s Crestview-MVCD game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Scoring summary

Crestview 17 9 20 12 – 58

Hicksville 16 6 13 7 – 42

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 3-0-7; Wade Sheets 5-1-11; Javin Etzler 5-2-13; Drew Kline 4-2-10; Brant Richardson 0-2-2; Derick Dealey 4-4-15

Hicksville: Travian Tunis 1-2-5; Zac Brickel 0-4-4; Dylan Early 2-0-5; Michael Myers 3-1-8; Parker Thiel 4-4-13; Landon Turnbull 3-1-7