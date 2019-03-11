Venedocia Lions set Pancake Day date

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club will be sponsoring its annual “All You Can Eat” Pancakes & Sausage Day on Saturday, March 16. The club is celebrating its 50th anniversary for the event, with the first Venedocia Lions Pancake Day held in 1969.

Serving will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Venedocia Lions Building in Venedocia. Cost of the event is $3 for children 4-12 years old, $6 for those over 12, while children under 4 eat free. Carry-out meals are also available, as well as bulk sausage, which is available in 2-pound packages.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for various Venedocia Lions community projects, including scholarships for Lincolnview and Spencerville seniors, and grants to local 4-H clubs, Buckeye Boys and Girls State, Lincolnview Band Boosters, local food banks, and the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Vision screenings sponsored by the Venedocia Lions will also be held for children ages 6 and under from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Pancake Day at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia. The walk-in screenings are free and open to the public.

Venedocia Lions also accept used eyeglasses to be used for Lions Club International projects. Bring used eyeglasses and place them in the donation box at the Lions Building on Pancake Day. Used cases are accepted as well.

For more information, visit the club’s website at venedocialions.org, or “like” the club on Facebook to stay informed on club activities.