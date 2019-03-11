Gasoline prices increase from last week

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices are all under the state average, but have risen at least 14 cents since last Monday. The low price this week is the same as the high price last week: $2.24 a gallon. Stations with the low price include Murphy USA, both Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations, Shell, and the Lassus Handy Dandy station.

The Sunoco One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington is at $2.32 a gallon, while three stations, the Brookside Marathon station, Casey’s General Store, and the Short Stop Sunoco station, have the highest price at $2.39 a gallon.

Ohio gas prices have risen 12.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.45 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 28.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.12 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 87 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.12 per gallon while the highest is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 87 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.59 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.40 per gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.48 per gallon today. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



“As predicted, gas prices advanced across much of the country for the fourth straight week even as oil prices held relatively stable at $56 per barrel,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The reason for the continued disconnect remains similar to weeks past: refinery maintenance is ongoing and eating into supply and production levels, while more expensive, cleaner burning gasoline is now the predominate fuel being produced.

“This has pushed up wholesale gas prices even as oil remains mostly calm,” DeHaan added. “Expect rising prices to knock out the 135 remaining stations in the nation priced at $1.99 per gallon or less, while the number of stations over $3 per gallon will likely grow, mainly out West as the pinch at the pump grows in those areas — the first in the nation to fully move to summer gasoline in the next two weeks.”