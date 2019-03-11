Edith L. Nierman

Edith L. Nierman, 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

Edith L. Nierman

She was born August 16, 1926, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Adolph and Viola (Grote) Marbach, who both preceded her in death. On April 22, 1950, Edith married the love of her life, Wilmer D. Nierman, who also preceded her in death. Together they were longtime members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, the Altar Guild, and sang with the choir for a time.

She was the pre-pack supervisor at the Van Wert City Schools cafeteria for 19 years before retiring. Edith also volunteered with the American Red Cross for 26 years. In addition to being a Campfire leader while her children were younger, she was an incredible cook and baker who always had cookies in her freezer to share. She was an avid reader and looked forward to gardening every spring.

She is survived by her children, Gregory (Sandra) Nierman of Newton, New Hampshire, Joyce Ann (Don) Ryan of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Pamela (Michael) Chavarria of Van Wert, and Ellen (Rudy) Bidlack of Scott; a sister: Edna Mesing of Decatur, Indiana; two brothers, Herbert (Lorna) Marbach and Richard (Helen) Marbach; both of Decatur; five grandchildren, Christopher Van Doren of Sturgis, Michigan; Jennifer Van Doren of Paw Paw, Michigan; Mitchell (Amanda) Chavarria of Grabill, Indiana; Jason (Sarah) Chavarria of Warsaw, Indiana; and Lynn (Mark) Hanson of Scott; two stepgrandchildren, Erin Deary and Amy (Ryan) Doolin, both of Newton, New Hampshire; three great-grandchildren: Madison Van Doren, Leigha Chavarria, and Max Chavarria; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Hayley Deary, Alexander Doolin, Lucas Doolin, and Brooklyn Doolin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Three sisters, Linda Brenneke, Norma Mueller, and Florence Bulmahn; and a brother, Edward Marbach, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Kurt Klingbeil presiding. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.