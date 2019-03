Donald George services

A memorial service will be held for Donald E. George, 89, who died Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday March 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Kevin Wilcox officiating.

Visitation is an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department or Community Health Professionals.