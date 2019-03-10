Vernon E. Bryan

Vernon E. “Gene” Bryan, 87, of Delphos, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born September 15, 1931, in Delphos, the son of Don and Lagora (Martin) Bryan, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Anna Mae Stolte; who died March 18, 2018.

Survivors include a son, Douglas (Michelle) Bryan of Massillon; two grandsons; and one great-grandson.

A son, David Bryan; one brother, Paul Bryan; and two sisters, Betty Reynolds and Dorothy Kuhn, also preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, followed by the procession to Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos for a graveside service and burial, with the Rev. Rich Rakay officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.