Monday Mailbag: March 11, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag centers around high school basketball, specifically strategy, a shot clock, low scoring games and a possible Cinderella team.

The most popular question asked is from fans wondering why Kalida didn’t foul Crestview well before the shot that sent Friday’s game to a second overtime.

Yes, it may have been the logical thing to do, but I don’t have an answer. Could I get one? Probably, but at this point, what purpose would it serve? We’re talking about high school teams, not major college or professional teams.

Q: After seeing scores of some of these tournament games, I’m more convinced than ever that a shot clock is needed as the high school level. What do you think? Name withheld upon request

A: Personally, I disagree, simply because I don’t understand the logic.

You want to watch a team that’s struggling to put the ball in the basket without a shot clock to have to shoot within 30 or 35 seconds? That doesn’t make sense to me.

Take Defiance for example. The Bulldogs shot 22 percent against Van Wert last Wednesday. How would a shot clock have helped them on the offensive end?

Again, this is my personal opinion. Until someone is able to convince me otherwise, I won’t buy into the argument that it would make the games better.

Q: Scott, what is your opinion of the trend toward lower-scoring basketball games — girls and boys — causes, fan-appeal, etc.? Name withheld upon request

A: Scores tend to decrease a bit at least at tournament time, especially at the district level, simply because those teams usually play at least decent defense, regardless if it’s boys or girls.

I have to admit I’m a bit baffled by some of the lower scoring games so far, and I’m not sure if it’s a trend or some sort of cycle. Only time will tell.

Some people claim it’s stall ball, but the only coach that I know of that currently and truly uses that strategy is Paul Wayne, formerly of Holgate and now of Tinora.

I’m sure the majority of fans would prefer to see higher scoring games, but this isn’t the NBA. Even college games can be painfully low scoring. I’ve seen collegiate halftime scores of 25-18, 27-19, and that’s after 20 minutes of play.

As for the cause, your guess is as good as mine.

Q: Could Coldwater be considered a “Cinderella” team? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes and no.

Yes because after a 13-9 regular season, the Cavaliers have defeated three higher seeds (No. 4 Van Buren, No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf and No. 2 seed and A.P. poll champion Archbold). The latter two are especially impressive.

No, because is any MAC team truly considered a Cinderella team?

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.