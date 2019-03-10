Jody L. McClure

Jody L. McClure, 55, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, in the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

He was born January 31, 1964, in Van Wert, the son of Carl J. McClure, who preceded him in death, and Rose M. (Voltz) McClure, who survives in Van Wert. He married the former Suzi L. Rase on August 20, 1994, and she survives.

Survivors include two daughters, Morgan McClure and Nicole McClure, both of Van Wert; two granddaughters; five brothers, William “Bill” (Brenda) McClure of Haviland, Jay McClure, Rick (Lynn) McClure, Mike (Karen) McClure, all of Van Wert, and Dave (Pam) Bowen of Convoy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church near Ohio City, with the Rev. Chad Strabbing officiating.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family for the continued care of Jody’s granddaughters.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

