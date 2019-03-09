Wren Christmas Society sets fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be holding a Soup and Sandwich fundraiser on Sunday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wren Eagles Nest (new community building) at 110 W. Jackson St.

The choice of soups will be chili or potato soup. The choice of sandwiches will be pulled pork or creamed chicken. There will be a choice of cookies, cupcakes, or brownies for dessert, with coffee, punch, or water to drink.

The cost will be by donation, with the suggested donation being $8. Carryout will be available.

The money raised will be used to replace worn out, damaged pole wraps.

The Wren Christmas Society thanks everyone for their continued support in its efforts to make the Wren community sparkle at Christmastime.