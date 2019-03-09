VW Health creates temporary ER entrance

VW independent/submitted information

As of now, patients and families should use the new, temporary entrance for the Emergency Room at Van Wert Health, located under the red canopy. The new Emergency Room entrance is located directly east of the current ER entrance. Large signs will be in place to mark the entrance location.

This will continue to be the entrance throughout the construction process of the surgery and inpatient expansion project.

Shown is the new temporary entrance to Van Wert Health’s Emergency Department. VW Health photo

“The safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is always a top priority, and we wanted to ensure everyone can quickly and safely access the Emergency Room in the midst of the construction happening at the hospital,” shared Van Wert Health Project Manager for Construction Mark Johnston.

Construction of the surgery and inpatient expansion project is on-schedule. The towers that can be easily seen on the construction site are pre-cast concrete towers for the new staircases and elevators. For the latest updates on construction progress, follow Van Wert Health via Facebook or Instagram.

