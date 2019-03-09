Van Wert among Top 10 cities with affordable housing

Above is an infographic showing the “Top 10 Affordable Small Towns Where You’d Actually Want to Live”. Realtor.com graphic

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert recently received recognition from digital media site Realtor.com, which ranked the community No. 2 in a recent article on “Top 10 Affordable Small Towns Where You’d Actually Want to Live”.

The article considered 500 small municipalities across the nation in coming up with 10 communities that provided affordable housing along with a number of other amenities.

Criteria used to select affordable communities included the following:

Median home list prices on Realtor.com

Low unemployment rates

Low violent crime rate

Low property crime rate

Home affordability (percentage of income that goes toward mortgage payments on median-priced homes in the local market)

Two-year home price appreciation

Van Wert had the lowest median home price of the 10 communities listed, at $94,600, according to the article, while it also noted the community’s “big city amenities”, such as the Van Wert Civic Theatre and Wassenberg Art Center, and its thriving downtown district.

The article also mentioned The Landing at Dickinson Farm subdivision going in on the southwest side of the city, which will offer up to 300 suburban, single-family homes and condominiums from $160,000 to more than $200,000, and the new dog park in Rotary Park.

The article did not surprise Stacy Adam, executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation.

“Van Wert offers diverse employment opportunities, affordable living, and a safe environment that is attractive to those who grew up here, as well as those who are fleeing from the high costs of big-city living,” Adam said. “All of our county schools offer a quality education, and the sense of community — neighbors helping neighbors and charitable giving — rivals anywhere in America.”

Adam also noted that investments made into the Van Wert community, such as the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, Franklin Park, The Landing at Dickinson Farms, and company expansions, demonstrate that community members have tremendous belief and confidence in this area and its future.

“We have seen recent growth and we expect more economic and community development will continue,” Adam said. “Our county is in a great location for commerce, as well as cultural opportunities. At the root of it all is the strength of the people in this community — hardworking individuals who are about each other and want to get the most out of their paychecks.”

Another area community, Decatur, Indiana, was also on the Realtor.com list at No. 3.

See the entire article at https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/top-10-affordable-small-towns-where-youd-actually-want-to-live-2019-edition/?cid=soc_shares_article_fb&fbclid=IwAR2AhTaIE49RcGu5iji72org5CrUPPzPQXegYsfS8OSOTAUOLAQcs6PAPzk.