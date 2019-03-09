Trinity sets concert; Adams to be honored

VW independent/submitted information

Trinity Music Ministries would like to invite the community to a great night of Southern Gospel Music on Sunday, March 17, at 6 p.m.

Gary Adams singing.

Trinity’s special guests for the evening will be The Southern-Aires from the Dayton area. The Southern-Aires have been traveling and sharing God’s music in song for over 63 years and share a heart for ministry and great four-part harmony.

The evening will be very special for Gary Adams, as he will be inducted into the Ohio Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame. He shares this honor with other Gospel music singers and song writers like Glenn Payne, George Younce, and Jim Hill. Several of the board members from the OGMA will be on hand to present Adams with this very special honor. He began his ministry singing with his mother and mother-in-law and then started the group Trinity in 1982.

The concert will take place at Trinity Friends Church and a reception will be held afterwards. For more information about Trinity and its concert schedule and upcoming Gospel Music Expo, go to www.trinityvw.org or follow the group on Facebook at Trinity Music Ministries.

For more information about the Ohio Gospel Music Association, go to www.ohiogospelmusicassociation.com. Trinity member Kim Mason represents the OGMA for this area.