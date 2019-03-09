The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019

Nancy Dixon honored

The Van Wert County Common Pleas Courthouse (below) was awash with people Friday afternoon to honor County Auditor Nancy Dixon (far left in black pants suit) during a reception held for her retirement after 60 years in the auditor’s office. Above, County Commissioner Stan Owens presents Dixon, the longest serving county auditor in the state, with a proclamation and a plaque honoring her service to the county. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

