Nancy Dixon honored

The Van Wert County Common Pleas Courthouse (below) was awash with people Friday afternoon to honor County Auditor Nancy Dixon (far left in black pants suit) during a reception held for her retirement after 60 years in the auditor’s office. Above, County Commissioner Stan Owens presents Dixon, the longest serving county auditor in the state, with a proclamation and a plaque honoring her service to the county. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent