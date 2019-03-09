Chicken 101 workshop planned for Sunday

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio State University Extension Office is offering a Chickens 101 Workshop on Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Fairgrounds in the Junior Fair Building and will cover a variety of topics about chickens including selection, nutrition, biosecurity, and showing.

Chicken and turkey projects are great starter projects for 4-H members and help teach members responsibility for care of an animal. Not limited to just “farmers and country kids”, this workshop aims to help youngsters explore the laws surrounding in-town ownership of chickens and how to be a good neighbor while taking chickens.

The workshop is geared for youths age 8 (as of this past January 1) and in the third grade all the way up to 18 years of age. All ages are welcome to come and learn about chickens. There is no cost for the workshop and no obligation to join 4-H to attend.

For more information or questions, please contact 4-H Educator Heather Gottke at the Extension Office, 419.238.1214 or by emailing gottke.4@osu.edu.

