YWCA is now selling geraniums for spring

VW independent/submitted information

The annual YWCA Geranium Sale is in full swing for spring.

Shown are examples of the geranium plants sold during the YWCA’s annual geranium sale. YWCA photo

All plants are hardy root geraniums sold in 4½-inch pots, with 15 plants per flat. Hanging baskets are also available for pre-order. Colors available for plants are red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon, and tangerine. Baskets are available in all colors except white.

Pots are $3.50 each and hanging baskets are $20. Don’t miss this yard beautification opportunity, as well as a chance to support the YWCA this Mother’s Day. Geraniums will be available for pick-up Wednesday, May 8, from 1-5 p.m., and Thursday, May 9, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cash and carry sales begin Wednesday, May 8, at 1 p.m. Come early for the best selection.

The annual Geranium Sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year including, but not limited to, the Youth Enrichment Program, Permanent Supportive Housing, and Victim Services. Stop in the YWCA and place an order today. Credit card orders can also be made by calling 419.238.6639.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency. For more information, contact Vickie Rusk at the front desk at 419.238.6639.