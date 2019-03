Video: Etzler forces 2nd OT

Trailing Kalida 54-51 with 7.6 seconds left in overtime, things looked grim for the Crestview Knights, but Javin Etzler drilled a trey that tied the game and forced a second overtime. From there, the Knights went on to win the Division IV district championship game 61-58 (see related story). Note: for best results, click headline then watch the video. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent