Steyer’s season ends

Van Wert High School’s Gabe Steyer wrestles against Caden Blust of Tiffin Columbian in the second round of today’s OHSAA Division II Consolation Matches at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. Unfortunately, the 138-pound junior saw his season come to an end with a 10-2 loss. Prior to that match, Steyer (41-4) lost a 7-5 decision to Eaton’s Wade Monebrake. Photos courtesy of Cory Hirschy