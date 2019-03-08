Lincolnview extends school day, adds days
VW independent/submitted information
Due to an excessive number of school cancellations this current school year due to weather, Lincolnview Local Schools has decided to make the following calendar changes for the remainder of the school year:
- From March 11-22 (two weeks), the school day will be extended 40 minutes. The school day will now end at 3:48 p.m., rather than 3:08 p.m.
- School will be in session on Saturday, March 16 (regular school day from 8 a.m.-3:08 p.m.) If school is cancelled due to weather that day, then the make-up day will be Saturday, March 23)
- School will be in session on Thursday, April 18
- School will be in session on Monday, April 22
- School will be in session on Tuesday, May 28
- Last day of school for students will be on Wednesday, May 29
