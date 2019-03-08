Crestview releases regional ticket info

Submitted information

CONVOY — Here is pre-sale ticket information for Tuesday’s Division IV regional semifinal game between Crestview and Hicksville at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.

Sunday, March 10 (Enter Door No. 3- the Knight Door)

A.) Tickets will sold from 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. to immediate family of high scool players, cheerleaders, managers, statisticians, coaching staff, and cheer coaching staff. Immediate family is identified on this day as those persons living in that household or dependents (i.e. college students) & grandparents.

Sunday, March 10 (Enter Door No. 3 – the Knight Door)

B.) Tickets will be sold from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to Crestview students (for general admission student section), Knight Pride members, reserved seat ticket holders and Crestview faculty and staff on a one to one basis.

Monday, March 11 (Athletic Office)

Tickets will be sold from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. to the general public and also from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the high school office.

Tuesday, March 12 (Athletic Office)

Tickets will be sold from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. to the general public.

All presale tickets are $7 and all tickets are general admission at the Stroh Center. Presale tickets may also be purchased with a credit card by calling 419.372.0000 or 1.877.247.8842 and tickets will be emailed directly to you. All tickets at the door are $8.