Club names Oratorical Contest winners

VW independent/submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert held its annual oratorical contest this past Sunday at the Community Health Professionals, challenging local students to address the topic “Is there a fine line between optimism and reality?”

Myles Moody, a sixth grade student at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School, earned first place in the contest, while Madison Osborn, a sixth grade student at Lincolnview, garnered second place, and Garrett Yinger, a seventh grader at Crestview, was third.

Shown are Optimist Club Oratorical Contest participants (from the left) Madalyn Allen, Xavier Magner, Madison Osborn, Myles Moody, and Garrett Yinger. Moody, Osborn, and Yinger placed in first, second, and third place, respectively, and earned $300, $200, and $100 in prizes. Moody and Osborn will also advance to the regional contest in Lima on April 6. Optimist Club photo

All three were awarded medallions and prize money of $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third. Madalyn Allen and Xavier Magner also competed in the competition.

Moody and Osborn will advance to the regional contest in Lima on April 6, and possibly on to the district (state) level for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Students were judged by local Optimist Club members on poise, content of speech, presentation, and overall effectiveness.

“Many students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” said Greg Yinger of the Optimist Club. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and in this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is active in the community with programs and service projects that include oratorical and essay contests, after-prom events, scholarships, youth baseball sponsorship, bicycle safety rodeo, ArtRageous on Main, and Avenue of Flags. New members are always welcome! To learn more about the Optimist Club of Van Wert, visit Facebook.com/OptimistVW.