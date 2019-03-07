VW selling advance tix for Shawnee game

Submitted information

The Van Wert Cougars will take on the Shawnee Indians for the Division II district championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sports Center on the campus of Ohio Northern University.

Basketball players and cheerleading parents may purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in the middle school office. Season ticket holders may purchase tickets starting at 11 a.m. Thursday. Ticket sales will end at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

All other pre-sale tickets will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the middle cchool office. High school and middle cchool students may purchase tickets during their lunch times on Thursday and Friday and elementary students may purchase tickets by submitting money and orders to their homeroom teacher.

Adult tickets are $6 and students tickets are $4, and the Van Wert athletic department receives 20 percent of all pre-sale money. All tickets at the gate are $6. There is a $3 parking fee.