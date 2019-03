Video: game winner at ONU!

Owen Treece fires a perfect strike to Nate Place, who scores the game winning layup against Defiance with two seconds left in overtime. The Cougars won 27-25 and will play Shawnee for the district championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Northern University. For best results, click the headline before watching the video. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent