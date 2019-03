Steyer wins opening round OHSAA match

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert’s Gabe Steyer won his opening round match of the OHSAA Wrestling State Tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Thursday.

The 138-pound junior improved to 41-2 by pinning Ethan Mueller of Minerva in 1:24.

Steyer’s next opponent will be Wade Monebrake of Eaton in the Division II quarterfinals, scheduled to begin at 10:35 a.m.