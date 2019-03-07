Season in review: Lincolnview Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2018-2019 basketball season came to an end sooner than hoped for the Lincolnview Lancers, but looking back, it was an entertaining season for everyone involved.

With last week’s loss to Parkway in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Paulding, Lincolnview finished 10-12 (5-3 NWC). However, a season opening win over Van Wert, exciting overtime victories over Kalida and Bluffton, a 9-5 start and some off-the-court moments were among the highlights enjoyed by the Lancers.

Logan Williams (3) and Zane Miller (40) were two of eight seniors on this year’s Lancer squad. Bob Barnes/file photo

“This year was like a roller coaster,” head coach Brett Hammons said. “We had some high moments and some low ones also.”

“I think we had some big wins this year and winning puts a smile on the kids’ faces. That is what they work so hard for and for them to achieve that is always positive.”

“Some of the fun times were off the floor at team meals. It is always great to interact with the team in those situations. For me a positive was getting to interact with the players on a daily bases on the court.”

The Lancers entered the season with question marks due to graduation losses from the 2017-2018 season, but Hammons said his team did a good job answering the bell.

“We had kids whose roles changed this year and it took a little while to adjust but I think as the season went along they got used to them and performed well,” Hammons said. “I know people will look at the record we had at 10-12 and wonder how they could have done that.”

“We played a brutal schedule where 11 of the teams we played had 15 wins or more, 17 have double digit wins, and nine made it to districts. Things could have been different for sure, but I am proud of these guys for the effort they gave in these 22 games.”

Three Lancers earned All-NWC honors: Zane Miller was named to the Second Team and Ethan Kemler and Alek Bowersock received Honorable Mention accolades.

“I got to coach Ethan and Zane for three years and Alek for two and I am happy that they got recognized for the season they had,” Hammons said. “I think they are three players who came in and worked hard to get better every day.”

Miller, Kemler and Bowersock were among the eight seniors (Jorge Salinas, Logan Williams, Kyle Wallis, Josh Oberlitner and Sam Myers) on this year’s Lincolnview squad.

“I really enjoyed this group,” Hammons said of his seniors. “I am lucky to get to say that I coached them and got to know them.”

“This group worked hard for me at all times and always tried to get better. It was great to watch them develop on the floor but more importantly off the court. They will be missed.”

Hammons also acknowleged that a lot of work has to be done before the start of the 2019-2020 season.

“Our goal this off-season is to try and get the kids prepared for what they are going to see at the varsity level,” Hammons explained. “We are losing our main core and will only have three returning letter winners (Collin Overholt, Jake Bowersock and Creed Jessee). We have to get them used to the speed of the game, and the biggest thing is we have to get stronger.”