ODOT to close portion of Ohio 81 soon

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced that Ohio 81, between Mendon Road and Thomas Road, west of the village of Elgin, is expected to close March 19 for approximately 45 days for the replacement of twin culvert structures.

The project also includes drainage work on both sides of the roadway. Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 709, and Ohio 116, back to Ohio 81.

Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina.