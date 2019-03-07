Melvin W. Kloeppel

Melvin W. Kloeppel, 98, of Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Delphos.

He was born June 19, 1920, in Putnam County, the son of Walter and Flora (Allemeier) Kloeppel, who both preceded him in death. On July 9, 1946, he married the former Alma Heidlebaugh, and she died September 15, 2016.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth (Suzanne) Kloeppel, Robert (Denise) Kloeppel, and Ronald (Sue) Kloeppel, all of Delphos; three daughters, Lois (Meredith) Ewing of Spencerville, Carol Wood of Van Wert, and Janice (Cathy) Kloeppel of Memphis, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A sister, Margaret Rahrig; one brother-in-law, Hubert Rahrig; and a son-in-law, David Wood, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Steve Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Peter Lutheran Church.

