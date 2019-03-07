Man given prison term on robbery count

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man sentenced to prison was one of 11 people who appeared for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony Sexton, 54, changed his plea to guilty to one count of robbery, a felony of the second degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield then sentenced Sexton to five years in prison, with credit for 381 days already served.

Samantha Lacy, 26, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control when she was sentenced Wednesday on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield also ordered Lacy to spend up to six months at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, to perform 200 hours of community service, and to undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended. She was remanded to jail until she is transported to the WORTH Center.

Adam Partin, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then sentenced to 180 days in jail, to begin May 17 (after a current Van Wert Municipal Court sentence is completed), with six days’ credit for time already served.

Stacy Young, 42, of Van Wert, appeared in Common Pleas Court twice in the last week. She first appeared last Thursday and admitted violating her unsecured personal surety bond by failing to report to probation. A new $20,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set, along with a pretrial conference on Tuesday, March 5, at 8 a.m.

During her pretrial, Young changed her plea to guilty to a charge of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 17.

Kasey Schisler, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and he will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. April 17.

Samuel Hyndman, 29, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one count each of burglary, a felony of the third degree, and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony offense. He was released on a personal surety bond, after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Three people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial to provide them more time to prepare their cases.

Danny Mullins, 61, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and also requested a continuance of his jury trial, which is scheduled for Monday, April 1. His request was granted and a new trial date will be scheduled.

Randy Parker, 38, of Van Wert, signed a waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, March 15.

David Seibert, 26, of Van Wert, also signed a time waiver and had his request for additional time granted.

Three people also appeared on probation and bond violations.

Destiny Ramos, 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by testing positive for drugs. She was sentenced to a new five-year term of community control under the same conditions as her previous term, plus an additional 180 days in jail, unless she is in a treatment program recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center. Credit was given for 61 days already served.

Damian White, 29, of Lima, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. A new $20,000 cash/commercial surety was set in the case, and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 13.

Ryan Churchwell, 42, of Van Wert, also admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was ordered held on a $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.