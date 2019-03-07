D-IV preview: Crestview vs. Kalida

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s probably safe to say Friday’s 7 p.m. Division IV district championship game between Crestview and Kalida at the Elida Field House won’t be a high scoring affair.

That’s because both teams have stressed defense throughout the season. The Knights are allowing 38.5 points per game and have given up just 56 points in tournament wins over Temple Christian and Delphos St. John’s. By comparison, the Wildcats give up 39.3 points per game and have allowed only 71 total points in postseason victories over Parkway and Wayne Trace.

Brant Richardson drives to the basket during a regular season matchup against Kalida. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

“Of course we stress defense, but more importantly our players have to buy into the value of it,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “Our ability to defend can carry us through our rough stretches that we have at times on the offensive end. It’s a mentality that we’ve developed and hope to continue to develop.”

“This time of year you have to be great defensively,” Kalida head coach Ryan Stechschulte said. “The teams we’re playing are very skilled and well coached. It’s super important to be disciplined defensively and then finish each possession with a rebound.”

When the Knights and Wildcats met on January 4, Crestview won 52-38. However, it wasn’t a walk in the park, as Kalida led 25-23 early in the third quarter, before Crestview went on a 18-5 run. Derick Dealey led the Knights with 16 points, while Owen Recker led Wildcat scorers with 13.

“Their leading scorer (Trevor Lambert) was out due to illness,” Best said of the first matchup. “This (time) will be a major difference.”

“The first game with Crestview we were still trying to figure ourselves out, and I think they were too,” Stechschulte said. “The Knights are much better now than they were early in January, and I believe we are too.”

Since the loss to Crestview, Kalida has won 15 of 16 games, with the only loss coming in double overtime to Van Wert, while the Knights have won 21 straight.

“Kalida has the ability to just squeeze the air out of you with their physical presence, they are very fundamental and well coached,” Best said “They are really a throw back type of team that I enjoy watching how they go about their business.”

“We’ve got to continue to take care of the ball and control the glass,” Stechschulte said of Friday’s rematch. “We’re also relying heavily on our seniors for leadership.”

In addition to claiming the district championship, the winner of Friday’s game will advance to Tuesday’s Division IV regional semifinals at Bowling Green State University.