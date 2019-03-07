Community Learning Series session set

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center will be holding its next session in the Community Learning Series from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11.

Bob Lippi, program director of the Turn Right and Go Straight (TRAGS) program, will be presenting that evening. The TRAGS program is a Christ-based addiction and recovery program and family support group.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center’s Learning Series runs every second and fourth Monday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. The location of each presentation will be advertised prior to the event. Location for this event is at 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

The event is free and open to the public; no registration required. Transportation is available upon request by calling 419.238.3434 to schedule transport to and from the event. There is no charge for transportation; however, those wanting a ride will need to schedule it prior to 5 p.m. the day of the event.