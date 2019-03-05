Steyer ready to wrestle again in Columbus

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

He became Van Wert High School’s first ever district wrestling champion last weekend and now, Gabe Steyer is ready to build on that momentum at the 2018-2019 OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Columbus.

The 138-pound junior won all four of his matches at the Division II Norwalk district to improve to 40-2 on the season. He’ll wrestle Minerva junior Ethan Mueller (38-9) in the championship preliminaries, which are scheduled to begin at 4:10 Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling as a 132-pound sophomore last season, Steyer defeated Casey Ragle of Norwood before dropping his next two matches, including one to eventual state champion Jordan Decatur of Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, to finish 38-6.

“Last year’s State experience was a little rough,” Steyer said. “After winning my first match and gaining some confidence, I was immediately met in the quarterfinals by the best kid in the state and nationally ranked, probably one of the overall best pound for pound wrestlers in the tournament. That was rough. Then I was out of it and didn’t wrestle to my best ability in the consolation match.”

Van Wert High School wrestler Gabe Steyer and head coach Ben Collins will head back to the State Wrestling Tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. It’s the second straight year Steyer has advanced to State. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Steyer went on to say that he believes last year’s experience in Columbus helped drive him this season, and can only benefit him this time at the Schottenstein Center.

“I was much more confident going into this season,” Steyer explained. “My goals were much different. It wasn’t a matter of ‘if I got to the state’ it was a matter of ‘when.’”

“I don’t think I will be as nervous,” Steyer continued. “I was kind of star struck when I entered the arena last year. The big crowd, the loud noises, and the big stage really got to me last year, and I was taken by surprise. This year I know what to expect and it’s just another tournament.”

Van Wert head coach Ben Collins echoed Steyer’s thoughts about returning to the State Tournament.

“Last years state experience can only benefit Gabe,” Collins said. “He has been through all of this before which helps some wrestlers. He has walked out of the tunnel in front of 5000-6000 people before so there is nothing new about that.”

“He has gone through the interviews and the extras in the week leading up to it. He has been in the tunnel with greatness surrounding him. He has won at the Schott and lost at the Schott, so there shouldn’t be anything new to him about this week. The shock and awe factor is diminished when you have been through it before.”

Collins went on to offer high praise of Steyer and the hard work he’s put in to continually improve.

“Gabe has a great work ethic when it comes to wrestling,” Collins said. “He has put a ton of time and effort into wrestling and is very focused on his goals.”

“Gabe is willing to take the extra steps needed to be successful in our sport, by doing extra workouts and drills. He has done what has been needed to get to this point and to be successful at a high level”

“As the season has progressed, Gabe has done a good job on focusing on sound wrestling and having great focus on what needs to be done to be successful. Gabe’s district final match against Blust (Columbian) was some of the best wrestling that I have seen out of him. He stayed very sound in his technique and made great in match adjustments.”

Steyer was asked to describe his strengths on the mat.

“I think one of the biggest strengths on the mat is definitely my conditioning,” Steyer said. “I don’t cut a lot of weight like my opponents and I can run on a full gas tank forever. I can wear my opponents down and be much faster than them.”

“Gabe has many strengths on the mat,” Collins said. “His athleticism help him immensely, and he has very good hips and body awareness, which comes from years of wrestling. When you combine all those things with a kid that loves to wrestle there is a lot of success.”

While the ultimate goal is to win a state championship, Steyer explained he has little goals that will help achieve his big ones.

“I want to compete the tournament with a good attitude, I want bring pride back to my family and my hometown, and mostly I want to give it my all, and give all my glory to God,” Steyer said. “I couldn’t be here without him. If I do all those things this year should be a fun one, and I’m looking forward to it.”