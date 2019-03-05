Riedel, VWCS Bd. talk report cards, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The state’s school report cards and school funding were among the topics the Van Wert City Board of Education discussed with State Representative Craig Riedel on Monday.

During the special work session, Riedel (R-Defiance) listened as Superintendent Vicki Brunn and board members expressed frustration over the ever changing annual report cards.

State Representative Craig Riedel (right) talks to members of the Van Wert City Board of Education about matters of interest during a work session of the board Monday afternoon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I hope we get to the point where we’re measuring things that are talking about student achievement and success,” Brunn said. “Another thing that bothers me, and this is personal bias, is what we need to do is prepare kids to be successful, not just at a four year college, but in the workplace.”

Treasurer Mike Ruen also talked about the report card’s annual change in assessment factors.

“It’s incredibly unfair to the students and to the educators to get graded on something that you don’t know is coming,” Ruen stated. “I think it’s important to figure out what it needs to be and stick with it.”

“If it needs tweaked that’s one thing, but it’s so different year after year,” Ruen added.

Riedel responded by saying at some point, it may not be an issue.

“I think the grade cards are going to go away,” Riedel said. “If I had to bet on it right now, I’d say it’s just flat out going to go away. There are people who don’t want them to go away and there are legislators who feel like we need to stick with it.”

Riedel added that he would prefer to use a concept often referred to as “Duffey’s Dashboard”, named after Mike Duffey (R-Worthington). His proposal would overhaul the report cards and would feature a layout showing more comparative data, instead of an A through F grade.

On the topic of school funding, Riedel explained that Representative Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and John Patterson (D-Jefferson) are working on a bill that could change the way things are done.

“It’s not out there for everybody to look at yet, but Bob has told me he’s really proud of the work they’ve done on it and he’s very optimistic that it’s going to be a more fair way to fund our schools,” Riedel said. “We’ll get more details as we move through the spring.”

On a related topic, Riedel told the board that new Governor Mike DeWine plans to focus on more funding for pre-kindergarten students and he noted DeWine is committed to addressing the opioid crisis.

“It just seems like we’re throwing money at it,” Riedel said. “To me, when we talk about the opioid crisis, it all boils down to people within the community rallying to help one another and getting back to church to bring God back into our lives.”

Other topics addressed during the meeting, which lasted over 90 minutes, included potential new graduation requirements, school safety and ways to pay for it.