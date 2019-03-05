Random Thoughts: NFL combine and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts include more good luck wishes, Ottawa-Glandorf’s impressive run, the NFL Combine, OSU hoops and free tickets.

Good luck

A new week brings a new round of good luck wishes.

Best of luck to the Crestview Knights in their Division IV district semifinal game tonight in Elida and to the Van Wert Cougars in their Division II district semifinal game at Ohio Northern University on Wednesday, and best of luck to Van Wert wrestler Gabe Steyer, who’s headed back to the State Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Gabe Steyer

Check Wednesday’s VW independent Sports for a feature story on Steyer, Van Wert High School’s first ever district wrestling champion.

Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf’s impressive run to the state tournament came to an end on Saturday.

The Lady Titans lost to Liberty-Benton 55-50 in three overtimes in the Division III district finals. Before that, O-G had qualified for state for four consecutive seasons.

That’s impressive.

NFL Combine

While I enjoy watching parts of it, I sometimes think the NFL scouting combine is one of the most overrated things in sports.

It’s boosted or lowered the draft stock of players over the years. Many so-called workout warriors have gone from third to first round picks, while a player thought to be a first rounder dropped to the second or third round because he didn’t perform well at the combine.

It’s great that a defensive end can bench press 225 pounds 40 times and it’s great that a wide receiver can peel off a 4.2 40 yard dash. Scouts seemingly get blinded by that and sometimes overlook the fact that the aforementioned defensive end knows only one move, or the wide receiver doesn’t really know how to run routes or make a downfield catch.

In the end, either a guy can play or he can’t. One would think that NFL team personnel would be able to tell from in-person scouting or game video.

OSU hoops

This may not be a popular opinion, but Ohio State (18-11) probably doesn’t belong in this year’s NCAA tournament, but will probably get in anyway.

Indoor football is back

The Indiana Blue Bombers of the National Gridiron League will kick off at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum next month, and I for one am excited, because I happen to enjoy indoor football.

I know there have been two previous indoor teams in Fort Wayne. Here’s hoping the third time is a charm.

A plug for tickets

Our friends at WKSD/WERT are once again offering a chance to win a pair of tickets to all 12 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament games in Columbus, plus a parking pass, which is as good as gold during the tournament.

To enter, email classichits@bright.net by midnight, March 17. The winner will be drawn between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. the following morning on the Chris Roberts Show on WKSD.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to contact me at sports@thevwindependent.com.