Federal-Mogul ends United Way campaign

VW independent/submitted information

Federal-Mogul Corporation recently completed its United Way campaign. Federal Mogul has a long and proud history of community service with its collective willingness to help its neighbors through both financial support and volunteerism.

The employees of Federal Mogul have demonstrated their support of United Way through individual donations. Federal Mogul is also a valuable partner in the Day of Caring event by volunteering employees and suppling a truck to pick up food drive items that are donated around Van Wert.

Federal Mogul raised more than $29,000 this year through employee donations and a corporate match.