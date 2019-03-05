Crestview to sell tickets for Kalida game

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Friday’s Division IV district championship game between Crestview and Kalida at Elida will be available in the Crestview High School office between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and in the athletic office from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Ticket prices are $4 for students and $6 for adults. All tickets at the door will be $6, and there will be a $2 parking fee at the Elida Field House.