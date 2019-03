VW’s Bidlack finishes 25th in Columbus

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert’s Nathan Bidlack ended his high school bowling career by placing 25th at Saturday’s Division II State Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Bidlack finished with a 632 series (199, 207, 226), the same as St. Henry’s Noah Stammen.

St. Marys Memorial won the team title a day after the Lady Riders captured the team championship.