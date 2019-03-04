Steyer is VW’s first ever district champ

Gabe Steyer became Van Wert High School’s first ever district wrestling champion by going 4-0 at the Division II districts at Norwalk High School. The 138 pound junior went 2-0 on Friday, then defeated Jacob Koleszar of Vermilion 7-2 and Caden Blust of Tiffin Columbian 10-2 in Saturday’s semifinal and final matches to capture the title. Steyer will head to this week’s Wrestling State Tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Photo courtesy of Val Steyer