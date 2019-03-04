Riedel issues constituent event reminder

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that State Representative Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, will be meeting with constituents this Friday, March 8, at Truly Divine Bread Company in downtown Van Wert.

Called “Coffee with Craig”, the event will allow local constituents to sit down with Riedel from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday to discuss important state issues impacting their lives over a cup of coffee.

Truly Divine is located at 117 W. Main St. in Van Wert.