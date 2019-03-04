Most local gas prices up; under state avg.

VW independent/submitted information

Local gasoline prices are up overall, but remain under the state average, according to Monday’s prices listed on the GasBuddy website.

Low gas price in Van Wert is $2.10 a gallon, down 4 cents from last week, while the high price of $2.24 a gallon is a nickel higher than last week.

Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center had the lowest price this week, while the Pak-A-Sak Marathon station on South Shannon Street was next lowest at $2.11 a gallon. Two stations were at $2.12 per gallon: the Pak-A-Sak Marathon station and the Lassus Handy Dandy station, both in the 800 block of North Washington Street. The Brookside Marathon station and the One Stop Shop Sunoco station were both at $2.19 a gallon, while the Shell and Casey General Store stations on South Washington and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main Street were all at $2.24 a gallon.

Ohio gas prices have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $1.95 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.63 per gallon, a difference of 68 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.86 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.13 per gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 15.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 9.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back a decade:

March 4, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 4, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 4, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 4, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 4, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

March 4, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

March 4, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

March 4, 2011: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

March 4, 2010: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

March 4, 2009: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)



“Gas prices continued to heat up across much of the country over the last week as every area of the country has now started the first step in transitioning to summer gasoline at the same time refiners continue maintenance,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Looking at macroeconomics, rumors of a U.S.-China trade deal may push oil prices higher as it would likely lead to increasing economic growth rates in both countries and pushing demand for oil higher.

“Since gas prices bottomed out nearly two months ago, average gas prices are up 20 cents,” DeHaan added. “We may see another 20-cent hike or so over the next two months, or perhaps greater if there are any refinery kinks that arise. We’ll still be in good shape for summer gas prices to be under their year ago levels, so all is not lost.”