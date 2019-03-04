Monday Mailbag: March 4, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert’s tournament chances, tournament seeding, the Elida district and an all-WBL district.

Q: Here’s a question and don’t sugarcoat the answer. How far can Van Wert really go in the tournament? Name withheld upon request

A: Here’s the non-sugarcoated response – if the Cougars play “the right way” as head coach Mark Bagley likes to put it, Van Wert may very well wind up in the regionals.

If not, the season will end this week.

Now, predicting anything during the postseason can be tricky because the remaining teams are still playing for a reason, but that’s what makes this time of year so much fun.

Q: A follow up to my question from last week about tournament seeding. My thoughts on the neutral court is this is the only way to somewhat control the unfair seeding the happens from time to time.

Take the Parkway-Lincolnview game for instance. Parkway would be playing at Lincolnview (one of the tougher environments in the area) after finishing with a better record and beating them head to head by 17 in the regular season. I just think if the seeding isn’t going to be concrete, this is somewhat of a neutralizer. Name withheld upon request

A: Perhaps that’s why they still use neutral courts at the sectional level in the Northwest District.

I wouldn’t get too hung up on seeding though. Yes, there are times where a case can be made for a particular team or teams during the seeding process, but in the end, things usually work themselves out on the court.

Q: I heard you on the radio broadcasting the Crestview vs. Temple Christian game. Have you done that before? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes, I’ve been broadcasting games for a long time. I fill in here when needed.

Q: Any thoughts on the Division IV district at Elida? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes, it’s tough and whoever wins it will have truly earned it.

I suppose it’s possible to make a case for any of the four teams. You have Crestview (22-1), Delphos St. John’s (16-7), Kalida (18-5) and Wayne Trace (19-5).

However, I think based on defense alone, Crestview is the favorite.

Q: Are you surprised by an all-WBL Division II in Ada? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes and no.

To be blunt, I thought Van Wert had a shot to beat Wauseon, but I wasn’t sure if it would happen. It wouldn’t have shocked me if Bryan beat Elida, and I thought Wapakoneta would top Defiance.

Here we are though, four WBL teams, and I like it.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.